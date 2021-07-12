Another five cases of corona reported in Faisalabad

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jul, 2021 ) :Another five cases of coronavirus were reported in the district during the last 24 hours.

According to the health department sources, 623 tests for coronavirus were conducted in public and private sector labs during the same period.

He said that total active cases in Faisalabad were 137 while 20,470 patients so far recovered. He said that 339 beds were allocated at the Allied Hospital, 133 at the DHQ Hospital and 150 at Government General Hospital Ghulam Muhammad Abad for COVID-19 patients.

At present, 32 patients were under treatment at the Allied Hospital and 7 at DHQ Hospital.

He further said that 84 confirmed patients were isolated at their homes in the district.