Another five die of coronavirus in Faisalabad

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2021 ) :Another five patients died of COVID-19 while 121 people were tested positive in the district during the last 24 hours.

A spokesperson for the health department said on Wednesday that 1,048 coronavirus tests were conducted in public and private sector labs during the period.

He said that total active cases in Faisalabad were 1,446 while 18,215 patients had so far recovered from the disease.

He said that 334 beds were allocated at the Allied Hospital, 133 at the DHQ Hospital and 150 at Government General Hospital Ghulam Muhammad Abad for COVID-19 patients.

At present, 181 patients were under treatment at the Allied Hospital, 80 at DHQ Hospital and 51 were admittedto General Hospital. He further said that 788 confirmed patients were isolated at their homes in the district.