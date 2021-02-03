Another five die of COVID-19 in Faisalabad

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2021 ) :Coronavirus claimed five more lives while 47 new cases were reported in the district during the last 24 hours.

A spokesperson for the health department said on Wednesday the death toll due to COVID-19 rose to 425 in the district.

He said that 554 tests for coronavirus were conducted in public and private sectors labs during the same period.

He said that so far 7,374 patients had recovered from the disease while total active cases in Faisalabad were recorded 680.

He said that 550 beds were allocated at the Allied Hospital and 85 at the DHQ Hospital for COVID-19 patients.

At present, 131 patients, including 42 confirmed ones, were under treatment at the Allied Hospital while 36, including five confirmed, were admitted to DHQ Hospital. He further said that 487 confirmed patients werein home isolation in the district.