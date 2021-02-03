UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Another Five Die Of COVID-19 In Faisalabad

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Wed 03rd February 2021 | 05:30 PM

Another five die of COVID-19 in Faisalabad

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2021 ) :Coronavirus claimed five more lives while 47 new cases were reported in the district during the last 24 hours.

A spokesperson for the health department said on Wednesday the death toll due to COVID-19 rose to 425 in the district.

He said that 554 tests for coronavirus were conducted in public and private sectors labs during the same period.

He said that so far 7,374 patients had recovered from the disease while total active cases in Faisalabad were recorded 680.

He said that 550 beds were allocated at the Allied Hospital and 85 at the DHQ Hospital for COVID-19 patients.

At present, 131 patients, including 42 confirmed ones, were under treatment at the Allied Hospital while 36, including five confirmed, were admitted to DHQ Hospital. He further said that 487 confirmed patients werein home isolation in the district.

Related Topics

Faisalabad Same From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Jeff Bezos will step down as Amazon CEO

9 minutes ago

UAQ Ruler restructures Saud bin Rashid Al Mu’all ..

34 minutes ago

PTI announces candidates for Senate elections

46 minutes ago

Media Coverage of Rallies in West, Russia Demonstr ..

4 minutes ago

Shehryar Afridi outlays holistic, proactive plan t ..

4 minutes ago

All set to observe Kashmir day in Rawalpindi

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.