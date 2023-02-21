UrduPoint.com

Another Fleet Of 20 Electric Buses To Be Purchased For Karachi: Chief Secretary

Faizan Hashmi Published February 21, 2023 | 06:20 PM

Another fleet of 20 electric buses to be purchased for Karachi: Chief Secretary

Sindh Chief Secretary (CS) Dr. Mohammed Sohail Rajput while informing a delegation of the Asian Development Bank (ADB), said that 15 to 20 more new electric buses would be purchased for Karachi to enhance local transport service

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2023 ):Sindh Chief Secretary (CS) Dr. Mohammed Sohail Rajput while informing a delegation of the Asian Development Bank (ADB), said that 15 to 20 more new electric buses would be purchased for Karachi to enhance local transport service.

He said that the People's Bus Service (PBS) project remained successful in the city.

The ADB delegation was led by Senior Urban Development Specialist Lioyd Wright. Secretary Transport Sindh Abdul Haleem Shaikh was also present on the occasion.

The CS and the delegation also reached an agreement to complete the RT Red Line project on time.

Dr. Mohammed Sohail Rajput said that the Pink Bus had got praise at international level.

They also discussed biogas in Malir, bus depot in Aladin Park and other issues.

The Chief Secretary gave assurance to the delegation for completion of the project on time.

The delegation also assured that ADB would provide every possible help to Sindh government and its transport department.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Malir Asian Development Bank Government Agreement

Recent Stories

Higher Education Regulatory Authority (HERA) issue ..

Higher Education Regulatory Authority (HERA) issues notice to two law colleges

27 seconds ago
 Iranian-German dual national sentenced to death fo ..

Iranian-German dual national sentenced to death for 'terrorism': judiciary

29 seconds ago
 EU Resolution on Participation of Russian Athletes ..

EU Resolution on Participation of Russian Athletes in Olympics Contradicts Olymp ..

30 seconds ago
 Seminar on humanitarian response to Transgenders w ..

Seminar on humanitarian response to Transgenders will be held Tomorrow

32 seconds ago
 IGP Balochistan vows no leniency for elements behi ..

IGP Balochistan vows no leniency for elements behind Barkhan killing

2 minutes ago
 Govt submits sealed record of Toshakhana gifts in ..

Govt submits sealed record of Toshakhana gifts in Lahore High Court (LHC)

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.