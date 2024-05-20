Another Flight Carrying Pakistani Students From Kyrgyzstan Reached Islamabad Airport
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 20, 2024 | 12:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2024) On the special instructions of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Federal Minister for Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit-Baltistan Engineer Amir Muqam has welcomed the Pakistani students at Islamabad Airport who are coming from Bashkek after violent attacks on Pakistani students.
Talking to the media the minister said that the Prime Minister immediately took steps to protect Pakistani students after this incident, he himself was monitoring the situation.
Amir Muqam inquired about the students' well-being, Whoever wants to return to the country, the government of Pakistan will provide all kinds of assistance to them.
The minister revealed that Inshallah more flights will bring the students back home. The protection of life and property of Pakistanis will be ensured in every case.
Our first priority is the safety of Pakistani students, Federal Minister Engineer Amir Moqam took information from the students about the tragic incident that happened in Bashkek and asked the problems.
Pakistani students in Kyrgyzstan are children of the nation adding that thanks be to Allah Almighty that the students returned home safely, the minister said.
Recent Stories
Schools to be shut down for seven days due to heatwave in Punjab
Army Chief, Turkish FM express satisfaction over Pak-Turkiye historic relations
Iranian President Raisi, FM Abdollahian die in helicopter crash
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 May 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 May 2024
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 May 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 May 2024
Football: Scottish Premiership table
'Can I kill someone?': Richard Gere's dilemma in 'Oh, Canada'
UN agency says 800,000 'forced to flee' Rafah since start of Israeli operation
CM lays foundation stone of ‘Nawaz Sharif IT city’ in Lahore
PBF recommends to simplify tax system, make businesses easier
More Stories From Pakistan
-
IRSA releases 291,000 cusecs water7 minutes ago
-
'Margalla trails patrol unit' actively engaged for protection of citizens, providing safe environmen ..17 minutes ago
-
Chairman Senate grieved at Iranian president, FM martyrdom in heli crash18 minutes ago
-
Pakistan, Turkiye resolve to strengthen trade, investment, defence ties37 minutes ago
-
Pakistan saddened over martyrdom of Iran's president, foreign minister: FO38 minutes ago
-
Army Chief, Turkish FM express satisfaction over Pak-Turkiye historic relations47 minutes ago
-
Great loss for Muslim Ummah: President Zardari condoles death of Iran's Ebrahim Raisi47 minutes ago
-
One killed, five injured in accident2 hours ago
-
SHO sustains bullet injuries in exchange of fire with dacoits3 hours ago
-
PTV gets broadcasting rights for T20 World Cup13 hours ago
-
KP Govt arranges special flights to Bishkek to evacuate Pak students13 hours ago
-
CM prays for Safety of Iranian president13 hours ago