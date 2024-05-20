Open Menu

Another Flight Carrying Pakistani Students From Kyrgyzstan Reached Islamabad Airport

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 20, 2024 | 12:20 PM

Another flight carrying Pakistani students from Kyrgyzstan reached Islamabad Airport

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2024) On the special instructions of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Federal Minister for Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit-Baltistan Engineer Amir Muqam has welcomed the Pakistani students at Islamabad Airport who are coming from Bashkek after violent attacks on Pakistani students.

Talking to the media the minister said that the Prime Minister immediately took steps to protect Pakistani students after this incident, he himself was monitoring the situation.

Amir Muqam inquired about the students' well-being, Whoever wants to return to the country, the government of Pakistan will provide all kinds of assistance to them.

The minister revealed that Inshallah more flights will bring the students back home. The protection of life and property of Pakistanis will be ensured in every case.

Our first priority is the safety of Pakistani students, Federal Minister Engineer Amir Moqam took information from the students about the tragic incident that happened in Bashkek and asked the problems.

Pakistani students in Kyrgyzstan are children of the nation adding that thanks be to Allah Almighty that the students returned home safely, the minister said.

Related Topics

Pakistan Shahbaz Sharif Islamabad Prime Minister Amir Muqam Kyrgyzstan Media All From Government Airport

