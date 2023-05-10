Another forester of Oghi injured by timber smugglers

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

OGHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th May, 2023 ) :Another forester of Sherghar forest sub-division Oghi on Wednesday sustained injuries when members of the timber mafia attacked with arms a forest department vehicle at Mandra Khatta More Oghi.

Fortunately, three other officials of the forest department survived, whereas the smugglers managed to escape after committing the crime.

According to the details, on a tip-off, a team of forest subdivision Sherghar Oghi conducted a raid at Gali Badral. When they reached Mandra Khatta More, the timber mafia members opened fire on their vehicle, injuring one forest guard Muhammad Awais whereas, three others including driver Safdar, forester Tanveer Shah and Moeen Saleem survived.

The injured forester was shifted to Rural Health Center (RHC) Oghi and later on, referred to Ayub Medical Complex (AMC) Abbottabad.

Oghi police reached the spot and seized a Suzuki Highroof suspected to be of the timber smugglers. Police have registered a case against unidentified assailants and started investigation.

This is the second attack of the kind by the timber smugglers in a month on the officials of the forest department.

During the holy month of Ramazan, SDFO Sherghar Sardar Zahoor was injured due to the timber smugglers' attack in the same area. Forest department employees have expressed their concerns about the intensified situation of field duties where they are facing life threats and up till now no accused involved in the attacks has been arrested.