Another Four Patient Die Of COVID At Nishtar Hospital

Faizan Hashmi 7 minutes ago Mon 05th April 2021 | 12:10 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2021 ) :Another four patients including two women and as many male lost battle of life against Coronovirus at Nishtar Hopsital within last 24 hours.

Nishtar focal person for infectious diseases, Dr Irfan Arshad said that Safia Bibi (54) Jameela Bibi (85) Rasheed Ahmad (63 )and Naeemul Hassan (40) passed away at ICU of Nishtar hospital.

Jameela and Naeem hailed from Bahalwanagar while Safia from Vehari and Rasheed from Multan, he informed. Some 80 patients are positive and 35 are suspected out of total 180 cases, he concluded.

