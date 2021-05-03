UrduPoint.com
Another Four Patient Die Of COVID At Nishtar Hospital

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Mon 03rd May 2021 | 09:33 PM

Another four patient die of COVID at Nishtar Hospital

Another four patients lost battle of life against Coronovirus at Nishtar Hopsital within last 24 hours

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2021 ) :Another four patients lost battle of life against Coronovirus at Nishtar Hopsital within last 24 hours.

Nishtar focal person for infectious diseases, Dr Irfan Arshad said that Farzana Bibi (64) Jameela Bibi (85) Rasheed Ahmad (63 )and Naeemul Hassan (40) passed away at ICU of Nishtar hospital.

Three victims hailed from Multan while one from Khanewal, he informed.

As many as 112 patients are positive and 51 are suspected out of total 241 cases, he concluded.

More Stories From Pakistan

