Another four patients die of COVID-19 at Nishtar Hospital

(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2020 ) :Another four patients including two elderly, and a young girl lost battle of life against coronovirus at Nishtar Hopsital within last 24 hours bringing the tally to 183 since March this year.

Nishtar focal person for infectious diseases Dr Irfan Arshad said that Fida Hussain (70) Abdul Kareem (55) Sundas (21)and Khalid (45) passed away at ICU of Nishtar hospital.

Fida hailed from Multan Abdul Kareem and Sundas hailed from DG Khan while Khalid was resident of Vehari, he informed.

Some 51 patients are positive and 22 are suspected out of total 88 cases. 11of them were serious while three are on ventilator, he concluded.