Another Four Schools Closed For Ten Days

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Fri 23rd April 2021 | 09:11 PM

District education authority has closed another ten schools after corona positive reports of different teachers here on Friday

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2021 ) :District education authority has closed another ten schools after corona positive reports of different teachers here on Friday.

Coronavirus virus spreading in schools with rapid pace as teachers of different schools have been tested positive.

The district education authority have already closed various schools for ten days under preventive measures to control the virus from spreading.

The education authority has closed another four schools including Government High school Diwala, Government Girls High School Kot Addu, Government Girls High School Qasba Basira and Turkish Girls High School Muzaffargarh after corona positive reports of teachers.

The rising numbers of corona cases has frightened the students and parents. They demanded of the government for comprehensive policy regarding schools.

