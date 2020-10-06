Another global accreditation for IAC-ICCBS

Industrial Analytical Center (IAC) at the H.E.J. Research Institute of Chemistry, University of Karachi (UoK) has earned another global recognition of the international Proficiency Testing (PT) for Qualitative Scheme of Genetically Modified Organism (GMO) from Food Analysis Performance Assessment Scheme, (FAPAS), UK

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2020 ) :Industrial Analytical Center (IAC) at the H.E.J. Research Institute of Chemistry, University of Karachi (UoK) has earned another global recognition of the international Proficiency Testing (PT) for Qualitative Scheme of Genetically Modified Organism (GMO) from Food Analysis Performance Assessment Scheme, (FAPAS), UK.

Prof. Dr. M. Iqbal Chaudhry, Director of the International Center for Chemical and Biological Sciences (ICCBS), University of Karachi, and Coordinator-General COMSTECH stated this on Tuesday while presiding over a meeting held at the Industrial Analytical Center.

Industrial Analytical Center is the only internationally accredited analytical facility in the country that provides its best services to more than 600 Industries, multi-national companies, manufactures, armed forces, and government entities.

Prof. Chaudhry congratulated the researchers and staff of the IAC over this remarkable achievement and said that the proficiency testing scheme was a mandatory requirement of ISO/IEC 17025 to assure the validity of results.

It is pertinent to mention here that Fapas, established in 1990, is the leading global provider of proficiency testing schemes, quality control samples, and reference materials in the food sector, offering products throughout the year.

Following the European Union's legislation controlling the use of GMOs, proficiency testing is an essential part of laboratory quality procedures in order to protect the quality of food intended for human consumption and animal feed, he said.

He maintained that many other nations, including China, Japan, and Canada for example, restrict GMO products, but only until they pass regulatory standards.

IAC is declared as Drug Testing Laboratories & Food Testing Laboratories and certified as Forensic DNA and Serology Laboratories by the Department of Health, Government of Sindh, Prof. Chaudhry said.

IAC also supports the department of plant protection, Ministry of National Food Security & Research Plant Protection, Animal Quarantine Department, anti-smuggling agencies, Pakistan Custom, Intelligence & Investigation- FBR, Textile Industries, Polymer Industries, and Pharmaceutical Industries to enhance their Export, he said, adding that the center also provides services to Indonesia, Korea, China, Kuwait, United Kingdom, and other countries for testing of material and research & development.

IAC also has certification of ISO/IEC 17025 'Laboratory Management System' and ISO 9001 "Quality Management System."This center is also providing the Proficiency Testing Program in compliance with ISO/IEC 17043 "Proficiency Testing Provider". IAC is an approved Laboratory from the Indonesian Agricultural Quarantine Agency (IAQA).