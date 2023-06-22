Another good pre-monsoon spell likely from Sunday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2023 ) :The Met office on Thursday predicted another wet spell from Sunday in most parts of the province including the provincial capital.

According to a spokesman of Pakistan Meteorological Department, moist currents are penetrating in upper and central parts of the country from Arabian sea and a westerly wave is likely to enter in upper parts of the country on 25th June. Under the influence of this weather, a good rain associated with gusty winds is expected during June 25 to 30 in most parts of the country.

Director-General of the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) Imran Qureshi has highlighted the findings of the Meteorological department regarding the influx of moist winds from the Arabian Sea into the upper and central regions of the country. Additionally, there is a potential for western winds to enter the upper regions of the country starting from June 25.

He informed that between June 24 (night) and June 30, several cities including Lahore, Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Murree, Gilgit, Attock, Chakwal, Jhelum, Mianwali, Sargodha, Hafizabad, Mandi Bahauddin, Sialkot, Narowal, Gujranwala, Gujrat, Sheikhupura, Faisalabad, Jhang, and Toba Tek Singh will experience intense winds and thunderstorms accompanied by rainfall.

Some areas may also encounter heavy downpours.

Imran Qureshi further expressed concern about the possibility of urban flooding in the foothill areas of Lahore, Islamabad, Rawalpindi, and Gujranwala on June 26 and 27 due to the anticipated heavy rainfall. There is a potential risk of flash floods in DG Khan on June 27, given the heavy precipitation forecasted.

He advised travelers and tourists to exercise extreme caution to avoid unfavorable situations during inclement weather conditions. Moreover, he urged farmers to take into account the weather forecast and make necessary arrangements for their agricultural activities.

Imran Qureshi also cautioned about the potential damage to infrastructure such as electricity poles and solar panels due to the presence of strong winds and heavy rainfall.

In case of emergencies, citizens were advised to contact the PDMA helpline at 1129 for assistance. Imran Qureshi emphasized the importance of complete preparedness among all departments to effectively manage and respond to any emergencies on time.