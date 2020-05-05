Another group of 40 stranded Pakistanis repatriated from Sri Lanka

(@FahadShabbir)

Another group of 40 stranded Pakistanis were repatriated to Pakistan via Sri Lankan Airlines flight UL-1185 that left Colombo on Monday morning at 0700 hrs local time

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2020 ) :Another group of 40 stranded Pakistanis were repatriated to Pakistan via Sri Lankan Airlines flight UL-1185 that left Colombo on Monday morning at 0700 hrs local time.

Second Secretary (Political), Ms.

Ayesha Abubakar Fahad was present on behalf of the High Commissioner to see off the departing Pakistanis at Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA), Colombo, a message received here said.

Pakistan High Commission, Colombo in co-ordination with Sri Lankan Authorities and Government of Pakistan has already repatriated 50 stranded Pakistanis on April 28, 2020.

The returning Pakistanis acknowledged efforts of High Commission for providing all possible support and assistance during their stay in Sri Lanka in this difficult time.