Another Hindu family returns from India

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2020 ) :A Hindu family which had migrated to India over 6 months ago but returned to Pakistan was welcomed by the district administration upon their arrival in Matiari district on Friday.

According to a handout issued by Sindh Information Department, Assistant Commissioner Abdul Majeed Zahrani welcomed the family in village Ali Muhammad Detho. The family apprised the AC that during their stay in India they came across various harsh realities of life in the neighbouring country after which they took a decision to return to their homeland.

They claimed that they were subjected to various hardships and confronted adverse attitudes of the people as well as financial straits. The AC said the returned family would be helped to restart their lives in Pakistan.

He observed that the minority communities enjoyed optimal rights in Pakistan whereas communal hatred was at its peak in India. He blamed Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government for not only subjecting innocent Kashmiris to brutalities and torment but for also making the lives of the religious minorities difficult.