Another Hotspot Locked Down

Muhammad Irfan 55 seconds ago Mon 29th June 2020 | 06:01 PM

Another hotspot locked down

District administration imposed smart lockdown on another hotspot in the city on Monday after four members of a family were tested positive for novel coronavirus

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2020 ) :District administration imposed smart lockdown on another hotspot in the city on Monday after four members of a family were tested positive for novel coronavirus.

Four members of a family have been tested positive for novel coronavirus and street No 4, Z block of Peoples Colony would be sealed shortly on the orders of deputy commissioner Agha Zaheer Abbas Sherazi, official sources said.

DC has ordered health and other relevant departments to seal the street and appealed the people to avoid using the street as a passage.

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

