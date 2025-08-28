Open Menu

Another House Provided To Martyred Cop's Family

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 28, 2025 | 10:28 PM

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar on Thursday handed over a new house to the family of another police officer who laid down his life in the line of duty

According to the Punjab Police spokesperson, the family of martyred Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) Muhammad Nawaz has been given a house worth Rs. 17.5 million. The house was purchased in a private housing society in Lahore, based on the family's preference.

According to the Punjab Police spokesperson, the family of martyred Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) Muhammad Nawaz has been given a house worth Rs. 17.5 million. The house was purchased in a private housing society in Lahore, based on the family’s preference.

It is noteworthy that ASI Muhammad Nawaz embraced martyrdom in 2024 due to robbers' indiscriminate firing at a checkpoint while on duty.

His family includes his wife and two sons.

The Punjab government, under the special efforts of IGP Punjab, released funds for the purchase of the house for the martyr’s family.

Dr Usman paid rich tribute to the supreme sacrifice of Muhammad Nawaz, stating that the officer embraced martyrdom while fulfilling his duties without regard for his own life.

