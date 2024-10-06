Open Menu

Another Incident Akin To May-9 Thwarted: Azma Bukhari

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 06, 2024 | 08:00 PM

Another incident akin to May-9 thwarted: Azma Bukhari

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2024) Punjab Information Minister Azma Bukhari has said that another incident akin to the May-9 incident by the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf has been thwarted.

Those who claimed to bring about a revolution fled away, leaving their shoes behind, she said and saluted the people of Punjab for completely rejecting the movement of chaos.

She said that the effective strategy of the Federal and Punjab governments successfully countered the rioters.

A senior police officer was martyred and dozens were injured due to stone-pelting by miscreants. She remarked that how come these rioters can claim that their protest was peaceful.

The assault on the federation was carried out using the resources and employees of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa province, the information minister said adding that participation of the KP police and Afghan nationals in the protest was concerning and warrants investigation.

Furthermore, she expressed regrets for the parents who were sacrificing their children in this political turmoil. The high-quality living standards available to the people of Punjab were also the right of the people of KP, and they too deserve such benefits, she added.

The KP people should hold these troublemakers accountable. Whenever Pakistan begins to stabilise, such troublemakers emerge to disrupt the peace and development, she added.

