Another Indian Drone Shot Down By Pak Rangers

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 07, 2025 | 12:30 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2025) Pakistan Rangers shot down another Indian army drone in the Shakargarh sector.

Security Sources said that the drone infiltration attempt was made in the morning but was shot down by Pakistan Rangers.

The Pak Armed Forces is effectively responding to every act of enemy aggression.

