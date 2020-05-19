UrduPoint.com
Another Indian Expat In UAE Kicked Out Of Job Over Islamophobic Posts

Tue 19th May 2020 | 02:10 AM

Another Indian expat in the United Arab Emirates, who was employed at a mining firm in Ras Al Khaimah, has become the latest in a long list of Indian expats who have been kicked out of their jobs over Islamophobic social media posts

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2020 ):Another Indian expat in the United Arab Emirates, who was employed at a mining firm in Ras Al Khaimah, has become the latest in a long list of Indian expats who have been kicked out of their jobs over Islamophobic social media posts.

According to the Gulf News, Brajkishore Gupta was fired without prior notice for calling Indian Muslims coronavirus spreaders and referring to Delhi riots as divine justice in his Facebook posts.

Hailing from Bihar, Gupta was employed by a mining company named Stevin Rock, which is headquartered in Ras Al Khaimah.

"This isolated incident involving a junior employee was investigated and dealt with immediately resulting in the termination without notice of this person's employment with Stevin Rock," the company's business development and exploration manager Jean-Franois Milian said.

Maintaining that the company policy supports the direction of the UAE government in strongly renouncing racism and discrimination, Milan noted, adding that the organisation had communicated to all the employees irrespective of their religious or ethnic background that any such behaviour was unacceptable and would lead to immediate dismissal.

It is pertinent to note that both the former and current Indian ambassadors to the UAE have warned their countrymen about the consequences of violating the UAE's strict hate speech laws. Recently, several Indians have been kicked out of jobs and have faced legal consequences for their provocative posts after being called out by other social media users.

In May alone at least three people were fired or suspended in the UAE after many tagged their employers in their complaints, who in turn took swift punitive action against them, the publication added.

