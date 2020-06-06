UrduPoint.com
Another Indian Spy Quadcopter Shot Down In Khanjar Sector Of LoC

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 4 minutes ago Sat 06th June 2020 | 12:07 PM

Another Indian Spy quadcopter shot down in Khanjar sector of LoC

The ISPR says that it is the third drone brought down by Pakistan Army troops during the past two weeks at Line of Control (LoC).

RAWALPINDI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 6th, 2020) Pakistan Army shot down another Indian spy quadcopter here on Saturday.

It is the third drone brought down by Pakistan Army troops during the past two weeks. Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) said that Pakistan Army shot down the Indian quadcopter in the Khanjar sector of the Line of Control (LoC). The Indian spy quadcopter entered 500 meters inside Pakistani territory before being shot down.

The military wing said that it was the 8th spy drone that was successfully intercepted and brought down by Pakistan this year.

Earlier, Indian spy quadcopter shot down on May 27 by Pakistani troops in Nekrun sector after it had entered a distance of 700 meters in Pakistani territory and came from Kanzalwan Sector.

Just two days before on May 25 another Indian spy quadcopter was brought down in Rakhchikri sector after it entered a distance of 650 meters into Pakistani territory.

