Another injured cop of Bara suicide attack embraced martyrdom

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jul, 2023 ) :Another critically injured police constable Noor Bahadar of Bara terrorists and suicide attack on Thursday embraced martyrdom, informed the Rescue 1122 official.

He said that earlier only constable Tayyab was martyred in the huge explosion and constables Jamil, Hadi, Bakht Nawaz, Zubair, Gul Said and Noor Bahadar sustained injuries but later constable Noor Bahad succumbed to the injuries.