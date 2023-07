PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jul, 2023 ) :Another victim of the Bara terror blast on Monday succumbed to injuries.

According to police constable Abdul Hadi was under treatment in Hayatabad Medical Complex.

The number of martyrs has now climbed to four. A total of eight people including a local were injured in the suicide attack on the Bara Tehsil compound last week.