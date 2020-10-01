UrduPoint.com
Another Injured Of Mardan Blast Passes Away

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Thu 01st October 2020 | 01:29 PM

Another injured of Mardan blast passes away

A man who sustained critical wounds in a blast that occurred in Mardan last Tuesday succumbed to his injuries at the hospital on Thursday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2020 ) :A man who sustained critical wounds in a blast that occurred in Mardan last Tuesday succumbed to his injuries at the hospital on Thursday.

Police said the man named Jahanzeb died of his wounds in Mardan hospital.

Jahanzeb had sustained multiple wounds in the blast and was under treatment in ICU ward.

With the death of Jahanzeb the tally of deaths in Shaheedan Bazaar, Mardan blast reached to 5 with 13 others injured.

The deceased's body was shifted to Akhun Baba in Mardan for burial.

More Stories From Pakistan

