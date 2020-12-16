Another journalist withdraws his name in case against ban on absconders' speeches

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2020 ) :Another journalist on Wednesday withdrew his name from the list of petitioners in a case seeking the Islamabad High Court (IHC) to lift the ban on media coverage of speeches of proclaimed offenders.

Journalist Syed Ijaz Haider Bokhari requested the IHC Chief Justice Justice Athar Minallah to grant permission to remove his name from the petitioners' list, which was accepted by the bench.

Meanwhile, the associate lawyer of Suleman Akram Raja pleaded the court to fix this case for further hearing after the winter vocations.

To this, the chief justice said there was no need to delay this case any more. He asked the counsel to give his arguments through the video link.

The court adjourned the hearing on the matter till December 22.

It may be mentioned here that four journalists had already withdrew their Names from the petitioners' list.