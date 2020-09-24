UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Another Kashmiri's Youth Martyred By India Troops

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Thu 24th September 2020 | 10:30 AM

Another Kashmiri's youth martyred by India troops

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2020 ) :Indian troops in their fresh act of state terrorism martyred one Kashmiri youth in Pulwama district, today, in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

According to Kashmir Media Service the troops martyred the youth during a cordon and search operation in Tral area of the district. The operation was going on till last reports came in. Indian police arrested a youth in the area.

On the other hand, a soldier of Indian paramilitary Central Reserve Police Force who was injured in an attack in Chadoora area of Badgam district, today, succumbed to his injuries at an Indian Army hospital in Srinagar.

The attackers had taken away his service rifle.

Meanwhile, Indian troops, paramilitary and police personnel continued cordon and search operations in Srinagar, Badgam, Ganderbal, Kupwara, Baramulla, Bandipore, Islamabad, Shopian, Kulgam, Pulwama, Kishtwar, Doda, Rajouri, Poonch, Samba, Kathua and other areas.

Related Topics

India Injured Attack Islamabad Army Police Jammu Srinagar Samba Bank Limited Media

Recent Stories

UAE highlights commitment of GCC countries to prom ..

1 minute ago

UAE resumes issuance of entry permits

16 minutes ago

Gold Rate In Pakistan, Price on 24 September 2020

17 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

1 hour ago

Shabab Al Ahli Dubai to Round 16 of AFC Champions ..

9 hours ago

Abu Dhabi’s non-oil trade with Saudi Arabia hit ..

10 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.