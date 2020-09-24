ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2020 ) :Indian troops in their fresh act of state terrorism martyred one Kashmiri youth in Pulwama district, today, in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

According to Kashmir Media Service the troops martyred the youth during a cordon and search operation in Tral area of the district. The operation was going on till last reports came in. Indian police arrested a youth in the area.

On the other hand, a soldier of Indian paramilitary Central Reserve Police Force who was injured in an attack in Chadoora area of Badgam district, today, succumbed to his injuries at an Indian Army hospital in Srinagar.

The attackers had taken away his service rifle.

Meanwhile, Indian troops, paramilitary and police personnel continued cordon and search operations in Srinagar, Badgam, Ganderbal, Kupwara, Baramulla, Bandipore, Islamabad, Shopian, Kulgam, Pulwama, Kishtwar, Doda, Rajouri, Poonch, Samba, Kathua and other areas.