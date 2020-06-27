Another KP doctor succumbs to coronavirus

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Another doctor from Mansehra succumbed to coronavirus infection on Saturday carrying the toll of doctors' deaths from the virus to 12 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

According to media reports, Dr Naseer Haider Ghazi was admitted at the ICU ward of Ayub Teaching Hospital where his condition deteriorated on Saturday morning and later he breathed his last.

According to the Health Department KP, a total of 12 doctors have died of coronavirus infection in the province.