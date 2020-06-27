UrduPoint.com
Another KP Doctor Succumbs To Coronavirus

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 51 seconds ago Sat 27th June 2020 | 04:37 PM

Another KP doctor succumbs to coronavirus

Another doctor from Mansehra succumbed to coronavirus infection on Saturday carrying the toll of doctors' deaths from the virus to 12 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2020 ) :Another doctor from Mansehra succumbed to coronavirus infection on Saturday carrying the toll of doctors' deaths from the virus to 12 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

According to media reports, Dr Naseer Haider Ghazi was admitted at the ICU ward of Ayub Teaching Hospital where his condition deteriorated on Saturday morning and later he breathed his last.

According to the Health Department KP, a total of 12 doctors have died of coronavirus infection in the province.

