Another Leader Of PDP Booked Under Black Law PSA In IOK

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Thu 20th February 2020 | 05:49 PM

Another leader of PDP booked under black law PSA in IOK

The authorities have booked another leader of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) under black law Public Safety Act (PSA) in Indian Occupied Kashmir (IOK)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2020 ) :The authorities have booked another leader of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) under black law Public Safety Act (PSA) in Indian Occupied Kashmir (IOK).

The authorities invoked the PSA against Peer Mansoor, the PDP leader and aide of party President, Mehbooba Mufti, Kashmir Media Service reported.

A dossier of PSA was handed over to him.

The Indian authorities have already booked politicians including Farooq Abdullah, Umar Abdullah, Mehbooba Mufti and Shah Faisal under the draconian law.

Over 700 Kashmiris have been booked under the PSA since August 5, 2019, when India revoked the special status of occupied Kashmir and imposed a lockdown in the territory.

