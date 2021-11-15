Another LHC refuses hearing of appeals of Jamshed Cheema, his wife

(@FahadShabbir)

Justice Faisal Zaman has excused from hearing the matter of Jamshed Cheema and his wife for personal reasons.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 15th, 2021) Another Lahore High Court (LHC) judge on Monday recused himself from hearing of appeals moved by PTI leader Jamshed Cheema and his wife Musarrat Cheema challenging rejection of their nomination papers for upcoming by-election of NA-133.

As the case called up for hearing before a LHC division bench comprising Justice Shujaat Ali Khan and Justice Faisal Zaman, the later judge refused its hearing for personal reasons.

It is for the second time that a LHC judge refused hearing of Cheema and his wife case for personal reasons.

The new bench was constituted on Saturday.

Last week, Justice Shahid Waheed excused from hearing of the case for personal reasons.

Jamshed Iqbal Cheema and his wife had moved appeals before the LHC challenging decision of election tribunal regarding rejection of their nomination papers for upcoming by-polls of NA-133.

The appellants pleaded with the high court to set aside the rejection of their papers and allow them to contest the by-election scheduled for December 5.

On Nov 5, an election tribunal comprising Justice Shahid Jameel turned down the appeals of both Cheema and his wife against decision of a returning officer. Naseer Bhutta, the PML-N leader, had challenged the nomination papers of Cheema and his wife, saying that they did not mention the proposer from the relevant constituency. Bhutta said that they had mentioned their proposer who belonged to any other constituency. He asked the RO to reject their nomination papers.

After hearing arguments of both sides, the RO had rejected the nomination papers Jamshed Cheema and his wife Musarraf Jamshed Cheema.