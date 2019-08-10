Another lie of Shehbaz Sharif stands exposed on floor of assembly

Shehbaz Sharif had given the statement about Maryam Nawaz letter informing NAB that she has to proceed to Kot Lakhpat jailto meet her father Nawaz Sharif and she will appear before NAB after 3 pm.Shehbaz Sharif had given statement contrary to facts

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 10th August, 2019) One more lie of Shehbaz Sharif has been exposed on the floor of National Assembly.Shehbaz Sharif had given the statement about Maryam Nawaz letter informing NAB that she has to proceed to Kot Lakhpat jailto meet her father Nawaz Sharif and she will appear before NAB after 3 pm.Shehbaz Sharif had given statement contrary to facts.

He said Maryam Nawaz had made a request to NAB that she will appear before NAB after 3 pm as she has to go in Kot Lakhpat jail to meet with her father.But Maryam Nawaz in the written letter to NAB had said that she has no record regarding NAB's queries but if NAB wants to ask further questions then she should be given more time.Maryam Nawaz didn't make any mention about her appearance before NAB after 3 pm.