Another locality sealed in Tramri

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2020 ) :Another locality in Tramri was sealed after new cases of Covid-19 surfaced, Deputy Commissioner Islamabad Muhammad Hamza Shafqaat on Sunday said.

He confirmed that Lane B-17 of Tramri was sealed after more confirmed cases were reported in the area.

Four localities of Tramri - main street, Lane C, Lane C-2 and Tramri Chowk - and its adjacent Irfanabad area were sealed on Thursday after 16 people residing there tested positive for coronavirus, he said, adding that screening and testing of their family members and their contacts were also conducted.

Reports of a few people were received which revealed that some of them had contracted the virus.

These latest cases were all residents of Lane B-17 following which the area was sealed.

The health department, including the District Health Office, have expedited the screening and testing of the people in the area, an officials said, adding that family members of the positive cases were asked to self-isolate.

Details were also being collected from them about people whom they had met so they could be traced and tested, he added.

The number of positive cases in the capital has now reached 113 after six more cases were reported.

These cases were reported from different parts of the capital, including Lane B-17 in Tramri.