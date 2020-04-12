UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Another Locality Sealed In Tramri

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Sun 12th April 2020 | 04:40 PM

Another locality sealed in Tramri

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2020 ) :Another locality in Tramri was sealed after new cases of Covid-19 surfaced, Deputy Commissioner Islamabad Muhammad Hamza Shafqaat on Sunday said.

He confirmed that Lane B-17 of Tramri was sealed after more confirmed cases were reported in the area.

Four localities of Tramri - main street, Lane C, Lane C-2 and Tramri Chowk - and its adjacent Irfanabad area were sealed on Thursday after 16 people residing there tested positive for coronavirus, he said, adding that screening and testing of their family members and their contacts were also conducted.

Reports of a few people were received which revealed that some of them had contracted the virus.

These latest cases were all residents of Lane B-17 following which the area was sealed.

The health department, including the District Health Office, have expedited the screening and testing of the people in the area, an officials said, adding that family members of the positive cases were asked to self-isolate.

Details were also being collected from them about people whom they had met so they could be traced and tested, he added.

The number of positive cases in the capital has now reached 113 after six more cases were reported.

These cases were reported from different parts of the capital, including Lane B-17 in Tramri.

Related Topics

Islamabad Sunday Family All From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Oman announces 62 new COVID-19 cases

31 minutes ago

Education ministry to test online exam platform fo ..

31 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed launches &#039;National Home Tes ..

46 minutes ago

Kuwait reports 80 new coronavirus cases, total at ..

2 hours ago

Japanese firm, university develop COVID-19 rapid g ..

2 hours ago

Abu Dhabi Judicial Department completes 664 notary ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.