Another major step forward for women in Pakistan as first woman Judge in SC: Shireen Mazari

Umer Jamshaid Published January 06, 2022 | 11:24 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2022 ) :Federal Minister for Human Rights Dr. Shireen Mazari on Thursday said that another major step forward for women in Pakistan as first woman Judge in Supreme Court, a long overdue appointment.
In a tweet, she said "congratulations to Justice Ayesha Malik who has an exemplary record as judge of LHC". "Let this be a first step for women judges being elevated to SC & there are some outstanding women judges" she added.