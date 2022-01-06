Another major step forward for women in Pakistan as first woman Judge in SC: Shireen Mazari

Federal Minister for Human Rights Dr. Shireen Mazari on Thursday said that another major step forward for women in Pakistan as first woman Judge in Supreme Court, a long overdue appointment

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2022 ) :Federal Minister for Human Rights Dr. Shireen Mazari on Thursday said that another major step forward for women in Pakistan as first woman Judge in Supreme Court, a long overdue appointment.

In a tweet, she said "congratulations to Justice Ayesha Malik who has an exemplary record as judge of LHC". "Let this be a first step for women judges being elevated to SC & there are some outstanding women judges" she added.