Another Man Dies Of Coronavirus

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Fri 10th December 2021 | 08:08 PM

Another man dies of coronavirus

Another patient died of COVID-19 while two persons were tested positive in the district during the last 24 hours

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2021 ) :Another patient died of COVID-19 while two persons were tested positive in the district during the last 24 hours.

A spokesperson for the health department said on Friday that 603 coronavirus tests were conducted in public and private sector labs during the same period.

He said that total active cases in Faisalabad were 59 while 25,908 patients had so far recovered from the disease. He said that 200 beds were allocated at the Allied Hospital, 52 at the DHQ Hospital and 150 at Govt General Hospital Ghulam Muhammad Abad for COVID-19 patients. At present, 14 patients were under treatment at the Allied Hospital, 12 at DHQ Hopsital and 2 at General Hospital Ghulam Muhammad Abad. He further said that 19 confirmed patients were isolated at their homes in the district.

