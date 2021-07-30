UrduPoint.com
Another Man Dies Of Coronavirus In Faisalabad

Another man dies of coronavirus in Faisalabad

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2021 ) :Another patient died of COVID-19 while 34 more people tested positive during the last 24 hours in Faisalabad.

A spokesperson for the Health Department said on Friday that 837 coronavirus tests were conducted in public and private sector labs during this period.

He said that total active cases in Faisalabad were 335, while 20,592 patients had so far recovered from the disease.

He said that 339 beds were allocated at the Allied Hospital, 133 at the DHQ Hospital and 150 at Government General Hospital Ghulam Muhammad Abad for COVID-19 patients.

At present, 41 patients were under treatment at the Allied Hospital and 27 at DHQ Hospital. He said that 148 confirmed patients were isolated at their homes in the district.

