Another Man Dies Of Coronavirus In Faisalabad

Muhammad Irfan 34 seconds ago Sun 10th October 2021 | 05:50 PM

Another man dies of coronavirus in Faisalabad

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2021 ) :Another patient died of COVID-19 while seven people tested positive during the last 24 hours in Faisalabad. A spokesperson for the health department said on Sunday that 1,004 coronavirus tests were conducted in public and private sector labs during the period.

He said that total active cases in Faisalabad were 497 while 25,001 patients had so far recovered from the disease.

He said that 339 beds were allocated at the Allied Hospital, 133 at the DHQ Hospital and 150 at Government General Hospital Ghulam Muhammad Abad for COVID-19 patients. At present, 92 patients were under treatment at the Allied Hospital, 58 at DHQ Hospital and 09 at the General Hospital. He further said that 307 confirmed patients were isolated at their homes in the district.

