Another man dies of coronavirus in Faisalabad

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2021 ) :Another patient died of COVID-19 while 14 others tested positive during the last 24 hours in Faisalabad.

A spokesperson for the Health Department said on Tuesday that 797 coronavirus tests were conducted in public and private sector labs during the period.

He said that total active cases in Faisalabad were 465 while 25,064 patients had so far recovered from the disease. He said that 339 beds were allocated at the Allied Hospital, 133 at the DHQ Hospital and 150 at Government General Hospital Ghulam Muhammad Abad for COVID-19 patients.

At present, 85 patients were under treatment at the Allied Hospital, 49 at DHQ Hospital and 19 at the General Hospital. He further said that 279 confirmed patients were isolated at their homes in the district.