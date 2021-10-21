UrduPoint.com

Another Man Dies Of Coronavirus In Faisalabad

Another patient died of COVID-19 while eight people tested positive during the last 24 hours in Faisalabad

A spokesperson for the health department said on Thursday that 274 coronavirus tests were conducted in public and private sector labs during the period.

He said that total active cases in Faisalabad were 234 while 25,393 patients had so far recovered from the disease. He said that 339 beds were allocated at the Allied Hospital, 133 at the DHQ Hospital and 150 at Government General Hospital Ghulam Muhammad Abad for COVID-19 patients. At present, 55 patients were under treatment at the Allied Hospital, 21 at DHQ Hospital and 8 at the General Hospital. He further said that 132 confirmed patients were isolated at their homes in the district.

