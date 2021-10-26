UrduPoint.com

Another Man Dies Of Coronavirus In Faisalabad

Another man dies of coronavirus in Faisalabad

Another patient died of COVID-19 while 10 people were tested positive in the district during the last 24 hours

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2021 ) :Another patient died of COVID-19 while 10 people were tested positive in the district during the last 24 hours.

A spokesperson for the health department said on Tuesday that 681 coronavirus tests were conducted in public and private sector labs during the same period.

He said that a total of active cases in Faisalabad were reported 251 while recoveries 25,471.

He said that 339 beds were allocated at the Allied Hospital, 133 at the DHQ Hospital and 150 at Government General Hospital Ghulam Muhammad Abad for COVID-19 patients.

At present, 50 patients were under treatment at the Allied Hospital, 17 at DHQ Hospital and 8 at theGeneral Hospital. He further said that 114 confirmed patients were isolated at their homes in the district.

