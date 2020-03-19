UrduPoint.com
Another Man Passes Away Due To Coronavirus

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Thu 19th March 2020 | 12:10 AM

Another man passes away due to coronavirus

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2020 ) :The health ministry's Corona Command and Control Centre Wednesday confirmed second death due to coronavirus pandemic in Pakistan.

According to the official source, a coronavirus affected 36-year-old man from Hangu in Lady Reading Hospital (LRH) Peshawar passed away.

The Dubai return patient was under treatment in LRH Peshawar.

Earlier, the center had confirmed first death from coronavirus of a 50-year-old from Mardan who was recently returned from Umrah on March 9.

He developed fever, cough and breathing difficulty and tested positive for coronavirus on March 17.

