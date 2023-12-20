Open Menu

Another Marriage Hall Sealed, Fine Imposed

Published December 20, 2023

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2023) The district administration sealed another marriage hall in Faisalabad and imposed Rs. 300,000 fine on its owner on the charge of violating one-dish and marriage act, here on Wednesday.

A spokesman for the administration said that a team inspected 87 marriage halls and marquees in Faisalabad and found violation of one-dish and marriage act at one site.

The officer sealed premises of the hall and imposed fine on the owner, he added.

Responding to a question, he said the admin officers have so far imposed a total fine of Rs.16.798 million on 230 violators and sealed 80 marriage halls.

The cases were also got registered against 58 caterers and 22 were arrested from November 4, 2023 across the district, he added.

