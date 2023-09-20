Open Menu

Another Mastung Blast Injured Shifted To Karachi

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 20, 2023 | 08:16 PM

On the directives of Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Ali Mardan Khan Domki, another injured in the Mustang bomb blast was shifted to Karachi on Wednesday by air ambulance

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2023 ) :On the directives of Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Ali Mardan Khan Domki, another injured in the Mustang bomb blast was shifted to Karachi on Wednesday by air ambulance.

Anayatullah Shahwani, the Mastung blast, had suffered critical injuries and was under treatment at trauma center Quetta.

Earlier, all seriously injured persons including Hafiz Hamdullah were shifted to Karachi for better treatment.

The relatives of the injured expressed their gratitude to the CM Balochsitan for shifting the injured for better medical facilities.

