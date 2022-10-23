UrduPoint.com

Another Match Of Sindh Inter-Schools Cricket Tournament Decided

Faizan Hashmi Published October 23, 2022 | 06:50 PM

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2022 ) :Govt. Hidayatullah High school scored 162 runs while batting first against City School in another match of Sindhi Inter-Schools cricket Tournament played at Govt. Degree College Latifabad ground here Sunday.

The Tournament is being organized by the Sindh Cricket Association in collaboration with Sindh Government.

Hidayatullah High School's Saifullah played outstandingly and made 86 runs with the help of seven boundaries and two towering sixes. Yahya Shah took 3/43 by making score of 20, Salman Ahmed bagged 2/32 and Ahsan Khan scored 18.

The City School lost all wickets at 97 runs when its Hammad Qureshi clinched 3/14 and Muhammad Nameer shared 2/03.

