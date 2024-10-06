Open Menu

Another May 9-like Coup Of PTI Foiled: Azma

Faizan Hashmi Published October 06, 2024 | 03:00 PM

Another May 9-like coup of PTI foiled: Azma

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2024) Punjab Information Minister Azma Bokhari said on Sunday that another May 9-like coup of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf was foiled yesterday.

In her statement issued here, Azma Bokhari said that due to the best strategy of the Federal and Punjab governments, the rebellion of the miscreants was thwarted. She said that a senior police officer was martyred by stone pelting by miscreants, while dozens were injured, adding that the terrorists and rioters had called their protest peaceful.

She said that the invasion of the federation through government resources and government employees of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the participation of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa police officers and Afghan citizens in the protest were a matter of concern and called for an investigation.

She said that the people of Punjab had rejected the "revolution" and its mastermind and those who came out to bring about a revolution ran away, leaving their shoes behind. "I feel sorry for parents who are exposing their children to the politics of this fitna," she said, adding that are the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa only left with sit-ins, rallies and beatings?

The provincial minister said that the people of KP were entitled to the same facilities that the people of Punjab are getting for the best quality of life. "The people of KP should hold these criminals accountable for their better future," she added.

Related Topics

Pakistan Injured Afghanistan Protest Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police Information Minister Punjab Same May Criminals Sunday Government Best

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 October 2024

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 October 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 October 2024

6 hours ago
 Heavyweights Australia, England off to World Cup w ..

Heavyweights Australia, England off to World Cup winning starts

15 hours ago
 Toddler crushed to death in migrant Channel crossi ..

Toddler crushed to death in migrant Channel crossing

15 hours ago
 Zelensky to attend defence talks in Germany with B ..

Zelensky to attend defence talks in Germany with Biden

15 hours ago
 Visiting UN refugee agency chief decries 'terrible ..

Visiting UN refugee agency chief decries 'terrible crisis' in Lebanon

16 hours ago
DPM Dar deplores PTI’s protest; finds it akin to ..

DPM Dar deplores PTI’s protest; finds it akin to damaging diplomatic prestige

16 hours ago
 RI contributed $ 446 million for eradicating Polio ..

RI contributed $ 446 million for eradicating Polio in Pakistan: Mario Cesar

16 hours ago
 Commission constituted to ensure fair distribution ..

Commission constituted to ensure fair distribution of gas, petroleum royalty

16 hours ago
 Search continues for missing in deadly Bosnia floo ..

Search continues for missing in deadly Bosnia floods

16 hours ago
 Iran FM threatens 'even stronger' retaliation to a ..

Iran FM threatens 'even stronger' retaliation to any attack

15 hours ago
 LCCI for immediate release of tax refunds

LCCI for immediate release of tax refunds

15 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan