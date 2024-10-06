Another May 9-like Coup Of PTI Foiled: Azma
Faizan Hashmi Published October 06, 2024 | 03:00 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2024) Punjab Information Minister Azma Bokhari said on Sunday that another May 9-like coup of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf was foiled yesterday.
In her statement issued here, Azma Bokhari said that due to the best strategy of the Federal and Punjab governments, the rebellion of the miscreants was thwarted. She said that a senior police officer was martyred by stone pelting by miscreants, while dozens were injured, adding that the terrorists and rioters had called their protest peaceful.
She said that the invasion of the federation through government resources and government employees of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the participation of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa police officers and Afghan citizens in the protest were a matter of concern and called for an investigation.
She said that the people of Punjab had rejected the "revolution" and its mastermind and those who came out to bring about a revolution ran away, leaving their shoes behind. "I feel sorry for parents who are exposing their children to the politics of this fitna," she said, adding that are the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa only left with sit-ins, rallies and beatings?
The provincial minister said that the people of KP were entitled to the same facilities that the people of Punjab are getting for the best quality of life. "The people of KP should hold these criminals accountable for their better future," she added.
