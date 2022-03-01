UrduPoint.com

Another NADRA Mega Center In Peshawar Soon

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 01, 2022 | 12:10 PM

Another NADRA Mega Center in Peshawar soon

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2022 ) :The National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) has decided to set up a new mega center in Peshawar for the convenience of the people, official sources said on Tuesday.

The center to be set up on Pajagi Road will be open 24 hours a day to deal with the growing number of people in NADRA offices.

This mega NADRA center would provide passports and Computerized National Identity Cards (CNIC) to citizens.

NADRA has already established a mega center at University Road here; however, to further facilitate its customers, the authority decided to open another such center on Pajagi Road.

The new center would help address the matters relating to the issuance of Passport, CNIC, Birth Certificate, and Form-B to the citizens.

Sources said the center was in the final stages of completion.

Related Topics

Peshawar National Database And Registration Authority (NADRA) Road

Recent Stories

Amitabh’s cryptic tweet leaves fans concerned ab ..

Amitabh’s cryptic tweet leaves fans concerned about his health

11 minutes ago
 Covid-19 claims 18 more lives in Pakistan during l ..

Covid-19 claims 18 more lives in Pakistan during last 24 hours

33 minutes ago
 PM unveils major relief package for masses

PM unveils major relief package for masses

43 minutes ago
 U Microfinance Bank Enters into Strategic Partners ..

U Microfinance Bank Enters into Strategic Partnership with MCB Bank

53 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 March 2022

3 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 1st March 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 1st March 2022

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>