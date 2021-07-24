UrduPoint.com
Another New Rain Spell After Eid Expected From Monday: Spokesman

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Sat 24th July 2021 | 04:20 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jul, 2021 ) :Spokesman Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) Dr Zaheer Babar Saturday said the new rain spell would likely to start from Monday night which would continue till Wednesday in twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi including upper parts of the country.

Talking to APP, he said the heavy falls were also expected in South Punjab, lower Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, upper Sindh and northeast Balochistan at scattered places during the period.

A strong Monsoon currents from Bay of Bengal were penetrating in upper and lower parts of the country. A shallow westerly wave was also present over upper parts of the country.

He said the temperature would also subside during the period.

