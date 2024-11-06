Another notorious dacoit killed in Katcha area

The Punjab Police in Rahim Yar Khan have eliminated another notorious dacoit on the basis of an intelligence-based targeted operation

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2024) The Punjab Police in Rahim Yar Khan have eliminated another notorious dacoit on the basis of an intelligence-based targeted operation.

The deceased criminal was identified as Shah Murad Lathani from Katcha Rojhan. A Kalashnikov and hundreds of rounds of ammunition were recovered from his possession. The deceased was a brother of Miran Lathani, a notorious Katcha area criminal, who was wanted to police with a reward of Rs. 500,000 on his head. The killed criminals was involved in several serious crimes, including terrorism, robbery, extortion, kidnapping for ransom, and attacks on police officials.

The Punjab Police spokesperson said an operation was carried out after receiving intelligence about the presence of dacoits in Shabeer Bagh.

Armed dacoits opened fire on the police team. In the ensuing intense exchange of gunfire, one dacoit was killed, while the others managed to escape under the cover of darkness.

During the operation, the police also successfully foiled an attempt to abduct a minority citizen, criminals had sought refuge in Shabeer Bagh, but the police swiftly responded, preventing the kidnapping.The operation was supported by armored vehicles, Elite Commandos, night-vision goggles, and heavy weaponry. The successful operation was carried out by a diligent police team, including DSP Bhong, SHO Bhong Police Station, and CIA In-charge.

IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar commended DPO Rizwan Umar Gondal and the operational team for their successful efforts.