Another Panama like scam is ready to jolt the country: Rehman Malik

Former Interior Minister says that the fresh leaks which are coming from the UK and EU will expose both those who are in power and those who are in opposition.

ISLAMABAD: (Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 15th, 2020) “Same like that of Panama leaks, another leaks about the political leaders of the country are likely to surface in Pakistan,” PPP leader Rehman Malik predicted here on Wednesday.

Former Interior Minister Rehman Malik said that there would be jolts in the country soon after the leaks. The documents he said would come from the United Kingdom and Europe and would be handed over to local media.

He wrote: “ An other Panama like leaks will land soon in Pakistan from UK/ Europe -Millions of documents r going to be leaked from a corporate services firm from Lond & will soon reach to Pak media.

Many Pakistani secret owners will be unmasked soon & this episode will give a big jolt,”.

Rehman Malik said that many hidden properties owned by Pakistanis would be exposed. “There will be many Names including those who are in the government and those who are on opposition benches,” wrote Rehman Malik.

It may be mentioned here that Panama leaks jolted the country when the matter was taken to the Supreme Court in 2016 while decision was announced in 2017. Former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif who was sentenced to seven years imprisonment faced the case along with many.