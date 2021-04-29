UrduPoint.com
Another Paramedic Die Of Coronavirus In KP

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Thu 29th April 2021 | 05:40 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2021 ) :Another paramedic on Thursday died of Coronavirus in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and with this the number of martyrs paramedics reached 16, a health official of the Provincial Doctors Association confirmed here.

He said that the number of martyred health employees from the virus had increased to 100.

Sohail Awan, an anesthesia technician from Molvi Amir Shah Hospital Peshawar died of coronavirus, the member of the Provincial Doctors Association said.

He said, Sohail Awan was undergoing treatment in the hospital for several days.

Sohail Awan's funeral prayers were offered at Sir Syed Boys school Gulbahar No. 4.

The doctors and other health workers who were martyred during coronavirus in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa had not yet been given the martyrs' package, the member of the Provincial Doctors Association said.

