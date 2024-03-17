Another Passenger Succumbed To Injuries In Van Accident
Faizan Hashmi Published March 17, 2024 | 11:10 PM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2024) Another person, who was critically injured in the March 12 accident of a passenger van on Hyderabad-Tando Muhammad Khan Road, breathed his last late on Saturday night.
According to an official of Liaquat University Hospital (LUH), 40 years old van driver Shaukat Rajpar died in the hospital's Intensive Care Unit (ICU) after fighting for his life for several days.
Earlier, 60 years old Riaz Daedano lost his life during treatment in the hospital which had received a total of 9 injured passengers, some of whom had suffered serious bone and knee injuries.
Rajpar belonged to Pakka Chang village in Khairpur district while Daedano lived in Shaikh Bhirkio rural town in Hyderabad.
The police had impounded the damaged vehicle, which had rammed against an electric pole.
Ayaz Laghari, a passenger who was injured with a serious fracture in his knee, was still under treatment in the LUH, awaiting a knee replacement surgery.
The family sources informed that they need a large sum of money to pay for his surgery at a private hospital in Karachi.
