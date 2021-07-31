UrduPoint.com

Another Patient Dies Of Coronavirus In Faisalabad

Sat 31st July 2021 | 07:44 PM

Another patient dies of coronavirus in Faisalabad

Another patient died of Covid-19 while 53 people tested positive during the last 24 hours in Faisalabad

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2021 ) :Another patient died of Covid-19 while 53 people tested positive during the last 24 hours in Faisalabad.

A spokesperson for the Health Department said on Saturday that 1,096 coronavirus tests were conducted in public and private sector labs during this period.

He said that total active cases in Faisalabad were 369 while 20,605 patients had so far recovered from the disease.

He said that 339 beds were allocated at the Allied Hospital, 133 at the DHQ Hospital and 150 at Government General Hospital Ghulam Muhammad Abad for COVID-19 patients.

At present, 45 patients were under treatment at the Allied Hospital and 27 at DHQ Hospital. He further said that 157 confirmed patients were isolated at their homes in the district.

