Another Patient Dies Of Coronavirus In Faisalabad

Published January 31, 2022 | 07:20 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2022 ) :Another patient died of COVID-19 disease while 69 persons were tested positive in the district during the last 24 hours.

A spokesperson for the health department said on Monday that 696 coronavirus tests were conducted in public and private sector labs during the same period.

He said that total active cases in Faisalabad were 938 while 26,182 patients had so far recovered from the disease.

He said that 200 beds were allocated at the Allied Hospital, 52 at the DHQ Hospital and 150 at Govt General Hospital Ghulam Muhammad Abad for COVID-19 patients. At present, 32 patients were under treatment at the Allied Hospital, 13 at DHQ Hopsital and 6 at General Hospital Ghulam Muhammad Abad. He further said that 888 confirmed patients were isolated at their homes in the district.

